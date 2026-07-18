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Home / Amritsar / Cops destroy narcotic substances in Tarn Taran

Cops destroy narcotic substances in Tarn Taran

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Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 02:42 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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The police destroy narcotic substances in Tarn Taran on Friday.
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The police on Friday destroyed narcotic substances seized in 61 cases.

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Senior Superintendent of Police, Surendra Lamba, said all legal procedures were followed under the supervision of the Drug Disposal Committee and DIG, Ferozepur Range, Snehdeep Sharma to ensure that the seized substances were destroyed in a proper way. The SSP disclosed that the destroyed narcotic substances included 31.068 kilograms of heroin, 4.450 kilograms of intoxicant powder, 1,070 tablets, 89 capsules, and 2.692 kilograms of packing material, seized in various cases registered across Tarn Taran district.

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He appealed to the public to share information regarding drug trafficking with the police in order to keep the menace in check.

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