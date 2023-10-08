Cops, district admn, MC, AIT join hands for Gully Cricket League

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 7

The police have launched a website — www.hopeamritsar.com — and contact number 7710104368 for registration and information regarding Gully Cricket League – The Hope Cup being organised as part of the anti-drug campaign. The tournament would commence on October 14 and end on November 9.

The police have got massive support from the district administration, Amritsar Municipal Corporation and Amritsar Improvement Trust for organising the tournament. The authorities concerned have ensured all possible help to the police for organising the event.

“Through this initiative, we intend to engage youth in sports, build their confidence and sense of belongingness to the city,” said Police Commissioner (CP) Naunihal Singh while addressing mediamen here today.

He said the police aimed to address the problem of drug abuse among youth, communities and stakeholders.

“For more details about participation in ardas (Prayer), taking online and offline pledge, registration of teams for playing in the cricket tournament, contribution by societies, NGOs and citizens under the Hope Initiative activities, one can visit the portal — www.hopeamritsar.com — and contact on mobile number 7710104368,” the CP said.

“The Hope Initiative has been receiving an overwhelming response,” he added.

“We hope for a new beginning through this initiative for channelising the youth energy in a positive manner. Engagement and involvement of community at various levels through this campaign would be unique and unprecedented,” said Amit Talwar, Deputy Commissioner, Amritsar.

“The initiative is going to set new milestones and benchmarks in the times to come with mass participation. I appeal to everyone to come and play for themselves, for Amritsar and for our bright future. We hope that this campaign is going to set the tone for rolling out more champions,” said Maj (Dr) Varun Kumar, Chief Minister’s Field Officer.

“The Amritsar Municipal Corporation is happy to be part of the Hope Initiative in its efforts to fight against drugs through a three-fold approach of ‘Pray, pledge and play’. This initiative would motivate youth against drug abuse, create awareness in the community at large and lead Punjab into a golden future,” said Rahul, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation.

Ashok Talwar, Chairman, Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT), said, “The AIT is proud to be part of The Hope Initiative in its awareness campaign for fight against drug abuse. We would be happy to host the Gully Cricket Tournament and other events on our grounds for the benefit of youth and community.”

