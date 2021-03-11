Cops fail to make any headway in Friday’s bank robbery case in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 9

Even after lapsing of three days, the police are still clueless about the robbers, who looted the Central Bank of India branch located near The Mall of Amritsar.

The police authorities said the police teams were working on different theories and investigations were under progress to identify the suspects.

Scrutinising the CCTV cameras in the area, it was found that the accused fled towards Tarn Taran side after committing the crime. They had come in a white Swift.

“After analysing the CCTV camera footsge, we found that the robbers fled towards Tarn Taran from Taran Wala Pul. We are trying to track their movement. Further investigations are on,” said a police official.

Four unidentified miscreants had looted Rs 5.72 lakh in a broad daylight from the bank on Friday. One of them gained entry to the bank as a customer and later informed his accomplices who came armed and detained the staff before decamping with the cash.

Vijay Mehra, a bank official, said the incident occurred around 11.30am. He said all accused were wearing masks and caps. One of them entered the bank as a customer and later informed his three accomplices who barged into the bank and committed the robbery.