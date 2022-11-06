‘Cops falsely implicated grandson’

Amritsar, November 5
An ex-sarpanch of Gumanpura Colony has accused the cops of falsely implicating her grandson Amritpal Singh in an NDPS case.
She alleged the Gharinda police picked up her grandson from the house and later registered a false case against him for possessing 20-gm heroin and computer weighing scale. Amarjit Singh Asal, CPI leader, said if the police failed to provide justice to the family, they would be forced to launch an agitation against the police.
SSP Swapan Sharma said he would look into the matter.
