Cops find clues to robbery at SBI service centre

Amritsar, January 7
The police have got some vital clues about a robbery at the SBI Customer Service Centre located on the Batala road reported yesterday. “We have vital clues about the incident and hopefully would crack the case soon,” said a police official privy to the investigation.
Three unidentified armed robbers had looted Rs 80,000 cash from an SBI Customer Service Centre run by Prem Kumar. The incident occurred in broad daylight around 1 pm. The looters also took away Prem Kumar’s purse and a mobile phone.
The police registered a case against unknown persons in this connection. Varinder Singh Khosa, ACP (North) said, “We cannot disclose anything at this point as investigation is in progress.”
