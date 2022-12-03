Cops get 5-day remand of two drug traffickers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 2

The preliminary investigation into the arrest of two gangsters following cross firing and 4-km chase on Thursday, has revealed that they were targeting another alleged drug trafficker, Harpal Singh, of Chheharta.

The police had arrested Baldev Singh alias Ravi of Kapatgarh area in Chheharta along with Robin Singh aka Robin of Tarn Taran with five sophisticated weapons on Thursday. They had a dispute with Harpal over drug money.

Both were produced before a local court, which sent them to five-day police remand.

A senior police official privy to the investigations revealed that it was suspected that Baldev Singh alias Ravi was also involved in the snatching case in which a jeweller was looted from Rigo bridge in mid October this year. However, it was yet to be confirmed and investigations were on in this regard.