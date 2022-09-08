Cops get 7-day remand of illegal arms suppliers

Amritsar, September 7
The city police got seven-day remand of three illegal arms suppliers from Khargone, MP, here on Wednesday.
The police had seized 71 country-made pistols from their possession in Khargone district on September 2. Cops from Amritsar arrested Kailash Singh, Sonu Singh and Gorelal from Khargone’s Kajalpura Road.
