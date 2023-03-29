Cops meet hoteliers over traffic problem

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 28

The traffic police (Amritsar) held a meeting with shopkeepers on the Queens Road to discuss traffic jams and how to get rid of these.

The traffic police recently initiated a special campaign to rid the city from traffic jams. Under the drive, Amandeep Kaur, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Traffic (Amritsar), along with Jasvir Singh, ACP (Traffic), Zone-2, Inspector Anup Kumar and Sub-Inspector Mangal Singh held a meeting with hoteliers and shopkeepers regarding the issue.

During the meeting, ADCP (Traffic) Amandeep Kaur said the vehicles of visitors coming to the hotel should be parked only in the parking lots. Visitors should not be allowed to park their vehicles on roads. Shopkeepers should make adequate arrangements for parking the vehicles of their customers and visitors.

“No vehicle should be parked on Queens Road and this road should be completely free so that apart from customers coming to hotels and shops, residents of the city do not face any kind of traffic-related problems. Those who attended the meeting agreed to cooperate with the traffic police. Similarly, a series of meetings with representatives of different markets will be held in the coming days,” added ADCP (Traffic).