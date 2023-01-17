Cops, NCC cadets carry out bike rally

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 16

The city police and NCC cadets of Government Senior Secondary School, Chheharta, today carried out a motorcycle rally on the GT Road to mark the traffic education week.

The students of the school, while holding banners, urged the public to follow traffic rules in letter and spirit. Besides, a seminar on road safety rules was also organised. Cops of the traffic wing told the participants and students about recent changes in the Motor Vehicles Act. They also warned the public of the hefty fine for flouting the traffic rules.