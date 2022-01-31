Amritsar: Cops patrol on foot in walled city

Amritsar, January 30
The police teams on Sunday carried out foot patrolling in different areas of the walled city here besides checking vehicles in view of the forthcoming Assembly election.
Parminder Singh Bhandal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), said in congested areas where it was not possible to carry out flag march, police teams were directed to conduct foot patrolling to ensure law and order.
“Today we carried out foot patrolling in different areas in the walled city to inculcate a sense of security among residents,” he said.
He said there were around 15 nakas in the outer areas and entry and exit points of the city, while 60 checkpoints were installed in the city areas.
He said we have five companies of paramilitary forces, including a women company.
The police also carried out flag march in three zones on Saturday. The teams were headed by three Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police-rank officials.
The teams also consist of companies of SOG and SWAT. The police appealed to the public to cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order and peaceful atmosphere during elections.
