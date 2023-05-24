Cops present challan against Amritpal Singh’s aides

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 23

In a case against pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh, the Khilchian police station has presented a challan against Amritpal’s associates in the Baba Bakala court of District Magistrate Bikramdeep Singh.

The next date of appearance for the nominees is May 29. In the case, challans against Amritpal Singh, Harjit Singh and Papalpreet Singh could not be presented as they have been lodged at Dibrugarh Jail in Assam, under the National Security Act (NSA). A challan has been presented against a total of 12 persons in this case.

An FIR was registered at the Khilchian Police Station under Sections 279, 506, 636 and 186 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). It has been said that when the police attempted to intercept Amritpal’s convoy, instead of cooperating with the police, Amritpal and his associates sped away.