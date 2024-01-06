Cops raid illegal de-addiction centre in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 5

The district health authorities detected an unauthorised de-addiction and counselling centre functioning on Dhyanpur road near Rayya. Following a tip-off, officials of the Health Department along with police raided the premises and found over 50 addicts admitted there.

Dr Vijay Kumar, Civil Surgeon, said the centre, bring run by a trust, was functioning illegally and did not comply with norms. He informed that over 20 addicts have been admitted to the government-run Swami Vivekananda De-addiction Centre here.

The Civil Surgeon said the guardians of each youth were paying over Rs 10,000 per month for the de-addiction programme. However, during their stay at the centre, they were neither given proper meal, nor provided with toilets or kitchen facilities. Even proper bedding in the undergoing severe cold conditions was not available for the inmates, he claimed.