Cops recover scooter snatched by miscreants

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 23

The city police today brought two miscreants from jail on production warrant and recovered a scooter snatched by them. The suspects have been identified as Bittu Bhaiya of Abadi Vaijpura and Ajaybir Singh of Baba Deep Singh Colony, Nangli Bhatta.

The complainant, Munish Kumar of Professor Colony, Majitha Road, stated in his complaint to the Majitha Road Police Station that at around 9:00 pm on April 1, he had borrowed a scooter from a neighbour, Tej Pratap Singh, so he could go get milk from a dairy near the Khandewala Chowk. As he was on his way back home near Guru Nanak Hospital quarters, three unidentified youths showed up on a motorcycle. The trio allegedly waylaid Munish. They took the scooter from Munish and fled toward the Fatehgarh Churain Road.

On April 13, Bittu and Ajaybir were arrested by Sadar Police in another case of snatching. Later on April 17, during the investigation of the case, the suspects confessed that they had snatched a scooter from Munish near the Guru Nanak Hospital. On May 22, the Majitha Road Police brought him from the Amritsar Central Jail on a production warrant. The police claim that raids are on to nab the third suspect.