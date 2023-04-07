Cops seek more tow-away vehicles to tackle traffic menace in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, April 6

Though the traffic police started a massive drive against encroachments to regulate the traffic, it is still ill-equipped to handle the problem of wrong and illegally parked vehicles.

It has just two tow-away vehicles to steer away the wrongly parked vehicles for clearing the way. The traffic police have sought at least six more such vehicles to deal with the problem.

The holy city which witnesses the maximum footfall of tourists due to the presence of prominent religious and tourist places has been divided into three zones for tracking the traffic mess.

Amandeep Kaur, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said they have sought at least two to three tow-away vehicles for each zone in order to deal with wrong parking. “Besides encroachments by shopkeepers and vendors, wrongly and illegal parked vehicles are among the major causes,” she pointed out.

The ADCP (Traffic) said that the City Police Commissionerate has been taking various measures but the people should also come forward and cooperate. Unfortunately, they are not helping the police and the district administration in solving traffic mess in the city, she lamented.

Anil Vinayak, a former banker, said the problem has assumed an alarming proportion as every road here is replete with haphazardly parked vehicles. He said though it is appreciable that the traffic police have taken note of the problem and initiated several steps including strengthening staff, they should also be equipped with modern gadgets to deal with the problem which has assumed massive proportions.

It is also ironical that the residents do not park their vehicles in a sensible manner. They hardly care about the trouble that the others would have to face, he said.