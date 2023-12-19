Cops seek people's cooperation in fight against drug menace

Amritsar, December 18
The Punjab Police seeks the ‘cooperation’ of the general public for eradicating the menace of drug abuse from society. Senior police officials said this at an awareness programme on drug addiction held at the sports stadium, Manawala.
The programme was organised by the Amritsar (Rural) police on Monday. Police officials claimed that though the department had been smashing drug cartels, it was necessary that every section of society contributed towards the cause.
“Though the police have been doing their bit, the silence of the people about those involved in the illegal trade delays their arrest. By the time the police lay its hands on them, they victimise many others,” said Satinder Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, Amritsar (Rural) police. Hundreds of youth, besides school students participated in the programme.
Police officials also presented victims of drug abuse, who had returned to the mainstream. Former international hockey player and Superintendent of Police Jugraj Singh, former Olympian Rupinderpal Singh and athlete and Superintendent of Police Jaswant Kaur inspired the youth to stay away from drugs and take up sports for a healthy lifestyle. Theatre groups staged plays on the perils of drug addiction. Punjabi singer Jordan Sandhu also enthralled the participants on the occasion.
