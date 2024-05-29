Cops seize Rs 90K unaccounted cash from car

Amritsar, May 28
Sultanwind police have recovered Rs 90,000 of unaccounted cash during checking of vehicles at Golden Gate here today.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Dr Darpan Dhillon informed that the police along with a Static Surveillance Team (SST) stopped a car being driven by Patras Masih of Lakhmir Ke Utar in Ferozepur district. During checking, the police seized Rs 90,000 in cash from the car. He could not produce any documents regarding the cash after which it was deposited with the Malkhana. The police team also informed the Income Tax Department about it.
