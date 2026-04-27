Cops seize huge stock of banned capsules in Amritsar

The Amritsar Rural Police have confiscated a large quantity of pregabalin capsules from a man in the Majitha area. The accused has been identified as Mangal Singh, while his nephew, Prabhjot Singh, managed to flee from the spot.

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Terming it a significant crackdown on illegal drug storage and distribution, the Majitha police have registered a case under Sections 318(4) and 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in this connection.

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According to police sources, a team was present at the bus stand in Majitha when they received specific information that Mangal Singh and his nephew were allegedly involved in storing and selling a large quantity of pregabalin capsules from their residence without a valid medical licence.

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Acting swiftly, the police raided their residence near the railway station in Dera Khunian Wala village, Majitha. During the search operation, a total of 25,400 pregabalin capsules were recovered.

Mangal Singh was arrested on the spot, while co-accused Prabhjot Singh managed to escape. A manhunt has been launched to apprehend him, police said.

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Pregabalin, a prescription medicine used for neurological conditions, has been placed under stricter regulation and falls under Schedule H1 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules due to its increasing misuse. It cannot be sold without a valid doctor’s prescription, and unauthorised possession or sale in large quantities attracts strict legal action.

Amritsar (Rural) SSP Sohai Qasim Mir said further investigation is underway to trace the supply chain.