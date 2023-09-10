Cops take out flag marches in three city zones

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 9

On the instructions of Naunihal Singh, Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, the city police today conducted flag marches in different area of the city to maintain law and order, suppress bad elements and provide a sense of security to public. Under the supervision of ADCPs, the police forces led by ACPs and SHO and paramilitary force jawans conducted the flag marches in various sensitive areas of the city.

The check in and check out registers of the hotels, inns, gust houses and in their respective areas were checked by the police. The hotel operators were instructed to note down the details of the guest as per the rules and in any suspicious person or activity, they should inform police. CCTV cameras should be installed in the right direction and kept in proper functional condition.

The Commissionerate Police, Amritsar also held police public meetings and appealed to the public to cooperate with the police and immediately inform the police if any suspicious person or activity seen in their area. The police officials also asked the residents to inform about the people selling drugs and drug dealers will not be spared under any circumstances. The officials stated that drug addicts should be made aware of the ill effects of drugs and will admit to drug addiction centres with the help of their families. The Commissionerate Police, Amritsar is available for 24 hours service for the safety of life and property of the public, said Police Commissioner.