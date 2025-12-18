Cops use road roller to get rid of modified silencers

Residents were recently amused to see the local police hiring a road roller to crush modified exhaust systems, ironically also called silencers, which generated a loud cracker-like noise from a significant distance, thereby affecting the nerves of locals.

Advertisement

Such high-decibel sounds, typically far beyond the levels allowed by the law-enforcement agencies, had become a ‘style-statement’ among youngsters. That was till the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aditya decided to crack the whip, literally and metaphorically.

Advertisement

Till yet, 150 offenders have been issued challans and their silencers subsequently destroyed by a road roller on the road opposite the Pt Mohan Lal SD College for Women. Incidentally, this was the favoured place for boys to frighten the girl students, disturbing not only the entire college but nearby areas.

Advertisement

Principal Neeru Sharma said the staff and students heaved a sigh of relief. “This was becoming highly irksome for us. Noise affected the student’s ability to concentrate. It was also bad for memory, making it hard to study,” she said.

A few days ago, a couple of Romeos, as the cops call them, even had the audacity to drive in front of the SSP residence with their menacing exhausts announcing their arrival. These youngsters were oblivious to the fact that the SSP had placed himself and his team of traffic officials, led by DSP Tarjinder Singh, at a strategic point on the road. The offenders were rounded up and issued challans.

Advertisement

Doctors claim loud noise has latent effect on people’s behaviour, causing irritability. Police officers said sudden loud sounds distracted commuters, particularly on busy roads, leading to the loss of control over their vehicles.

Shopkeepers said they too were relieved. “These youngsters do not know that every evening, the SSP, wearing civvies, is on the prowl specially to check this menace. The police have dismantled a majority of the modified silencers. After 8 pm, the cracker sounds used to increase as compared to day time. The city now sleeps peacefully at night,” said a shopkeeper on Jail Road.

All police stations of this district have been given directions to destroy such gadgets.

Meanwhile, the cops are also coming down heavily on people driving without registration plates. “These people engage in petty crimes like chain snatching. Residents told me how such people were creating terror in the city. I will not allow miscreants to hold the town to ransom,” said the district police chief.