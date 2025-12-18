DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Cops use road roller to get rid of modified silencers

Cops use road roller to get rid of modified silencers

article_Author
Ravi Dhaliwal
Tribune News Service
Gurdaspur, Updated At : 04:00 AM Dec 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A road roller all set to crush modified silencers used in bikes. Tribune photograph
Advertisement

Residents were recently amused to see the local police hiring a road roller to crush modified exhaust systems, ironically also called silencers, which generated a loud cracker-like noise from a significant distance, thereby affecting the nerves of locals.

Advertisement

Such high-decibel sounds, typically far beyond the levels allowed by the law-enforcement agencies, had become a ‘style-statement’ among youngsters. That was till the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aditya decided to crack the whip, literally and metaphorically.

Advertisement

Till yet, 150 offenders have been issued challans and their silencers subsequently destroyed by a road roller on the road opposite the Pt Mohan Lal SD College for Women. Incidentally, this was the favoured place for boys to frighten the girl students, disturbing not only the entire college but nearby areas.

Advertisement

Principal Neeru Sharma said the staff and students heaved a sigh of relief. “This was becoming highly irksome for us. Noise affected the student’s ability to concentrate. It was also bad for memory, making it hard to study,” she said.

A few days ago, a couple of Romeos, as the cops call them, even had the audacity to drive in front of the SSP residence with their menacing exhausts announcing their arrival. These youngsters were oblivious to the fact that the SSP had placed himself and his team of traffic officials, led by DSP Tarjinder Singh, at a strategic point on the road. The offenders were rounded up and issued challans.

Advertisement

Doctors claim loud noise has latent effect on people’s behaviour, causing irritability. Police officers said sudden loud sounds distracted commuters, particularly on busy roads, leading to the loss of control over their vehicles.

Shopkeepers said they too were relieved. “These youngsters do not know that every evening, the SSP, wearing civvies, is on the prowl specially to check this menace. The police have dismantled a majority of the modified silencers. After 8 pm, the cracker sounds used to increase as compared to day time. The city now sleeps peacefully at night,” said a shopkeeper on Jail Road.

All police stations of this district have been given directions to destroy such gadgets.

Meanwhile, the cops are also coming down heavily on people driving without registration plates. “These people engage in petty crimes like chain snatching. Residents told me how such people were creating terror in the city. I will not allow miscreants to hold the town to ransom,” said the district police chief.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts