Cop's wife booked for assaulting neighbour

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 17

Rajbir Kaur, a resident of Gali Ajit Singh Wali on Kaji Kot road, Tarn Taran, had to run from pillar to post for two months to get a criminal case registered against her neighbour, the wife of an ASI in Punjab Police and her two accomplices, who attacked her.

Rajbir Kaur was returning home from market on July 19 when the suspect, Pardeep Kaur, wife of ASI Gurpreet Singh, Sehnaz Kaur, her domestic servant, and Amandeep Kaur, her neighbour, attacked her in the street. Rajbir was admitted to the Civil Hospital, Tarn Taran. She was given a medico-legal report (MLR) and a copy of it was sent to the city police immediately for initiating legal proceedings.

The victim, Rajbir Kaur, said that she was made to run from pillar to post in the last two months to get a case registered against the suspects. She said it was in the evening on Saturday that the city police registered a case under Sections 323, 324 and 34 of the IPC against the suspects. Rajbir alleged that she was harassed for no fault of hers just to appease the ASI, Pardeep Kaur’s husband.

Sub-inspector Baljit Kaur, SHO, when contacted, refused to respond or reply to the SMS sent to her phone on WhatsApp. Rajbir said she would approach the higher authorities if she was discriminated against in the case.

#Punjab Police #Tarn Taran