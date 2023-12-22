Corruption case: Ex-Improvement Trust law officer surrenders in court

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 21

Former law officer of the Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT) Gautam Majithia, who was booked by the Vigilance Bureau (VB) on charges of corruption, surrendered in a local court on Thursday after his anticipatory bail was cancelled by the Punjab and Haryana High Court recently.

After his surrender, he was arrested by the VB for further probe. A VB spokesman confirmed the development in a statement released today. The VB got Gautam’s one-day police remand.

The High Court cancelled the interim bail of Majithia on December 5 while pointing out that granting anticipatory bail to the petitioner (Gautam Majithia) could hamper the investigation. It would send a negative message to society and potentially increase corruption. “Simply because he is an advocate, it does not mean that he has not committed any crime,” the court said.

Gautam was booked by the VB on charges of corruption on July 4 this year. The court had granted him interim bail in September this year. Gautam was booked following a complaint by Jatinder Singh of Partap Avenue, who alleged that he took bribe for releasing compensation to him, as directed by the court. Jatinder owned 6.6 acres (20 bigha) of land in the New Amritsar area which was acquired by the AIT on March 25, 2022.

The court had directed the AIT to release 20 per cent more compensation to Jatinder. He approached then law officer Gautam, who allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakh from him, for releasing the compensation amount.

Vigilance officials said during probe it was proved that Gautam took Rs 8 lakh from Jatinder for releasing the compensation. Jatinder had recorded a video of the incident.

