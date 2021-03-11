COTPA violations: 26 challans issued in Amritsar

Amritsar, August 20
The district Health Department has issued challans to 26 persons for violations of the guidelines of the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) during an inspection of the different areas of the city.
The health officials stated of these 20 were tobacco venders while six were people who were seen smoking at public places. Dr Jaganjot Kaur, district nodal officer for national tobacco control programme said the inspection was conducted on Mall road, Court road, and Ranjit Avenue areas.
She said selling tobacco products which were not as per the specifications of the government is a punishable act. She added that selling loose cigarettes and smoking at public places are also offences.
