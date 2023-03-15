Councillor, 2 booked for mining

Tribune News Service

Pathankot, March 14

The Pathankot police raided two illegal mining sites in Madhopur and Narot Jaimal Singh and booked three persons, including a sitting councillor of the Municipal Corporation (MC).

SSP Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said one of the accused, Amit Sharma, was a sitting Congress councillor and is the owner of Madhav Stone Crusher. The others who have been booked are Deepak Mankotia and Pankaj, owners of Manimahesh stone crusher.

FIRs have been registered against these accused under the Mining Act and the IPC.

Earlier, about a year ago, a similar FIR was registered against Amit Sharma. Meanwhile, the SSP requested the general public to come forward and report any unlawful mining activity in the city.