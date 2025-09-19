Tarn Taran councillor Gurpreet Singh Goldy appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday after being summoned in connection with a recent drug seizure case. Goldy joined the probe amid reports that the names of several political leaders had surfaced during his preliminary interrogation.

While an NCB official confirmed the councillor’s appearance, the agency remained tight-lipped about the progress of the investigation. The case stems from the August 20 arrest of three alleged drug peddlers — Parminder Singh alias Pamma, Shaifi and Shaka — all residents of Timmowal village in Tarn Taran. The NCB had recovered around 100 grams of heroin from their possession. The trio was subsequently sent to judicial custody.

During questioning, the accused reportedly confessed to their links with smugglers operating across the Pakistan border. Forensic examination of their mobile phones further revealed the names of several suspected traffickers as well as political figures, including a former MLA, sources said.

The NCB is continuing its probe into the wider nexus of drug smuggling and political links in the border belt.