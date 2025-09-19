DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Councillor appears before NCB for drug seizure case probe

Councillor appears before NCB for drug seizure case probe

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Sep 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tarn Taran councillor Gurpreet Singh Goldy appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday after being summoned in connection with a recent drug seizure case. Goldy joined the probe amid reports that the names of several political leaders had surfaced during his preliminary interrogation.

Advertisement

While an NCB official confirmed the councillor’s appearance, the agency remained tight-lipped about the progress of the investigation. The case stems from the August 20 arrest of three alleged drug peddlers — Parminder Singh alias Pamma, Shaifi and Shaka — all residents of Timmowal village in Tarn Taran. The NCB had recovered around 100 grams of heroin from their possession. The trio was subsequently sent to judicial custody.

During questioning, the accused reportedly confessed to their links with smugglers operating across the Pakistan border. Forensic examination of their mobile phones further revealed the names of several suspected traffickers as well as political figures, including a former MLA, sources said.

Advertisement

The NCB is continuing its probe into the wider nexus of drug smuggling and political links in the border belt.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts