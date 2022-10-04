Amritsar councillors express solidarity with sacked MC staff, join protest

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 3

Expressing solidarity with the recently sacked employees, the elected councillors of the Municipal Corporation (MC) staged a protest outside the MC office here on Monday and demanded reinstatement of the workers.

The councillors threatened that they would resign en masse if the MC did not revoke its decision. The MC had recently fired 150 employees, including 130 working in the streetlight wing and 20 sewermen. The employees were employed by the Mohalla Sudhar Committees in different areas.

Senior Deputy Mayor Raman Bakhshi said: “These employees were hired in 2015 and the House had earlier sent a proposal for the regularisation of their services.” He said instead of regularising them, the MC ended their services. He said the protest would continue till the employees were reinstated.

MC councillor and senior Congress leader Vikas Soni said, “The decision to end the services of these employees is unjust and illogical.” He demanded that the Mayor should either get the employees reinstated or should resign.