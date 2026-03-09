Councillor’s husband among five held for staging fake attack

Two days after the alleged firing at the house of a woman MC councillor, the police have arrested five persons, including her husband, for allegedly orchestrating a fake armed attack on his own house to implicate a young man who had married his niece against the family’s wishes.

Advertisement

Five persons, including the complainant himself, have been arrested in the case.

Advertisement

According to the police, a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered at the Majitha Road police station on the complaint of Inderjit Singh, alias Bobby, a resident of Faizpura and husband of Ward No. 7 councillor Kajal.

Advertisement

Inderjit had alleged that at around 12.30 am on March 7, four youths — identified as Sajan, alias Sajju, Vinay Kumar, alias Golu, Jassi and Rahul — fired shots in the air outside his house and attacked the gate with sharp-edged weapons.

However, during the investigation, the police found that the attack had been staged as part of a conspiracy to falsely implicate Sajan and his relatives.

Advertisement

“The motive behind the plan was family resentment after Inderjit’s niece Nidhi, who is studying in the United Kingdom, married Sajan without the consent of her family and had approached a court in Jalandhar seeking police protection,” said the Police Commissioner.

The Police Commissioner said Inderjit Singh, along with his nephew Danish and another relative Vishu Pahalwan, had hatched the plan. Vishu allegedly arranged several acquaintances — Akash of Ram Tirath Road, Manav of Rajasansi and Akhil of Dhapai, along with two others — to fire shots and strike the gate with sickles outside Inderjit’s house to create the impression of an attack.

So far, the police have arrested Vishu Pahalwan, Danish, Akash and Manav, in addition to Ashok Kumar, who had allegedly provided the licensed pistol used in the incident. The weapon has been recovered. Akhil and two other suspects are currently absconding, and police teams have been deployed to arrest them.

Police officials said further investigation is underway and more arrests are likely in the case.