Counselling Session at DAV Public School

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: In its endeavour to open up a plethora of career options for its students, DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, Amritsar, held a counselling session for the students of Class IX and senior secondary classes on Wednesday. The session was primarily aimed at apprising the students of career opportunities in the field of travel and tourism and food production. The speaker for the day was Shalini Gumber, Regional Director (Admission), Indian School of Hospitality. It is a part of Sammet Education. She informed the students about the courses available and if they wished to pursue a career in the field of hospitality and travel and tourism. Dr. Neelam Kamra, Regional Director, Punjab Zone (A), congratulated the school on taking up such ventures to ensure a bright future for the students. Dr Pushpinder Walia, manager of the school, sent her best wishes and said by undertaking such efforts the school would prove that it was a cut above the rest in its efforts to ensure a promising future for its students.

DAV College students shine in exams

DAV College has always been the frontrunner in the field of academics. In a recent development, students of MAJMC performed excellently well in the recently declared GNDU results. Queency Arora of Semester 2 has bagged the first position in university exams. She has secured 615 marks out of 800.This information was shared by Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta. College Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta, while expressing his happiness, said it was a proud moment for the college. Dr Gupta honoured the outstanding student and praised the efforts of the department for helping the students in getting good results. He averred that at DAV, the most suitable ambience was provided to the students so that they could excel in their studies. He further wished all the achievers a very bright and brilliant future and mentioned that DAV would continue to support them in all their upcoming ventures for their overall development. Prof Sandeep Kumar, head of the PG department of mass communication and video production, said he was proud of the students of his department. He said their students always worked hard and took an initiative in every field. As per the requirements of students, extra classes were also being organised by the department.

Seminar on mother’s milk held

A seminar on 'Importance of mother's milk' at childbirth was held during World Breastfeeding Week at Khalsa College of Nursing. The college principal, Surinder Kaur, said the seminar was organised under the leadership of Amanpreet Kaur and Civil Hospital SMO Dr Swarnajit Dhawan was the chief guest. Dr Dhawan said mother's milk was very beneficial for the development and nutrition of newborn babies because during birth the child did not have the power to fight diseases, which it gets from mother's milk only and the child is exposed to various serious diseases. He said the mothers who breastfed their children were protected from diseases like diarrhoea and constipation. Professor Shahnaz Johnson of CMC, Ludhiana, shared her views with the students about breastfeeding of newborn babies of mothers suffering from terminal diseases. Dr Amanpreet Kaur while thanking the guests said mother's milk was the biggest boon given by God to the child. That's why, the mother should feed the baby immediately after delivery.