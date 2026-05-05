Count me in: Edu officials self-enumerate as Amritsar teachers get Census-ready

Ahead of the door-to-door enumeration process, which begins May 15, district administration officials are pushing for self-enumeration for Census-2027 to ease the burden on teachers on duty as enumerators.

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District Education Officer Rajesh Kumar Sharma on Monday appealed to all teachers and district Education Department officials to complete self-enumeration before May 15, setting an example for others.

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Sharma, who has completed his self-enumeration, said it was not just a process, but also a national duty that would make the Census more efficient, and help enumerators on ground.

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The time frame for the process — a first initiative of its kind — has been fixed from April 30 to May 14. Any citizen can enter their information by visiting the website https://se.census.gov.in.

For those who do not complete the online process, government enumerators will go door to door to collect information from May 15 to June 14.

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“It is commendable that the facility of self-enumeration has been provided to citizens this time. A majority of enumerators are government schools teacher, and, if citizens complete self-enumeration before the on-ground exercise, it will reduce workload and increase efficiency as enumerators will only require the Self Enumeration ID of the citizen, cutting down field work to only a few seconds at each household,” he said.

Usually, it would take an average of 30–40 minutes per household for initial data gathering by teachers, he noted.

With the Census being conducted in digital mode, teachers no longer need to carry bulky paper registers for manual data entry.

Census Master Trainer Rajwinder Singh and Field Trainer Amritpal Singh have launched a special campaign to make teachers, and other citizens, aware of self-enumeration.

“The website supports 15 Indian languages, including Punjabi, making the process convenient and accessible. The entire process can be completed from home in just 20 minutes. Applicants just have to follow instructions, and be focused while entering data,” Amritpal Singh said.

He added that the self-enumeration portal allowed for simultaneous data submissions, meaning a substantial portion of the enumeration block could be completed before the teacher on duty even sets foot in the area, if citizens chose to do it.

Meanwhile, around 500 government school teachers began their Census duty training on Monday in the district.