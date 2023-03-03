Country-made weapon recovered

Amritsar, March 2
The Ajnala police have recovered a country-made weapon from Harwinder Singh, a burglary suspect, of Jagdev Kalan village. The police came to know about the weapon during the interrogation of Harwinder in a burglary case.
The police said Harwinder was arrested by the police for stealing buffaloes from a cattle shed in Jagdev Khurd village. A fresh case under Section 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against him .
