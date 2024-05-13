Country’s best years were during Manmohan Singh’s regime: AICC secy

Amritsar, MAY 12
In a rally organised in favour of Congress candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Harish Chaudhary said the best years of the country were during the tenure of Dr Manmohan Singh-led Central Government. He said during those 10 years, every section of the country had witnessed development.
Chaudhary said the last 10 years were troublesome for citizens of the country.
Inflation, unemployment and widening gap between the haves and have not’s kept increasing. As a result people were most worried during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He claimed that PM Modi gave benefits only to a few. He said Punjab was a state of farmers who were forced to struggle. Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Congress’s Lok Sabha candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla said at present, the people of the country were in favour of the Congress.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Over 10 per cent polling recorded in first 2 hours
Voting is also under way in all 175 Assembly seats in Andhra...
4 Jaipur schools receive bomb threat via email
Students and staff members have been evacuated
Khalistan problem is only in Canada, maybe a little bit in US, but not in India, Bharat Barai attacks Canadian PM Trudeau
Prominent Indian-American says misinformation, false narrati...
Haryana man arrested from Kolkata in Delhi car showroom shooting case
Mohit Ridhau, 28, is apprehended in a joint operation by the...
Vikramaditya fires fresh salvo at poll rival Kangana; says talk vision, abusing or getting into my personal space will not help Mandi; watch video
Congress leader warns Ranaut not to cross her 'limits by get...