Country’s best years were during Manmohan Singh’s regime: AICC secy

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, MAY 12

In a rally organised in favour of Congress candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Harish Chaudhary said the best years of the country were during the tenure of Dr Manmohan Singh-led Central Government. He said during those 10 years, every section of the country had witnessed development.

Chaudhary said the last 10 years were troublesome for citizens of the country.

Inflation, unemployment and widening gap between the haves and have not’s kept increasing. As a result people were most worried during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He claimed that PM Modi gave benefits only to a few. He said Punjab was a state of farmers who were forced to struggle. Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Congress’s Lok Sabha candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla said at present, the people of the country were in favour of the Congress.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress