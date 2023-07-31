Couple arrested in Ajnala murder case

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 30

Ajnala police have cracked an eight-day-old murder case in which a sweetmaker, Pardeep Kumar alias Sheru, was found dead near the grain market in Ajnala here.

The police have arrested a couple, identified as Raman Kumar and his wife Amrit Kaur, for murder. Originally hailed from Yamunanagar in Haryana, the couple had been living in Ajnala for the past three years. Police teams arrested them from there. They were currently sent to police custody for three days.

Pardeep had multiple injury marks on his body. The police had recovered a sharp-edged weapon from near the spot.

Mukhtiar Singh, SHO, Ajnala police station, said during a preliminary probe, the police had zeroed in on Raman Kumar and raids were conducted to nab him. He said on July 21, the deceased along with Raman Kumar had shared drinks together near the grain market. They were friends. He said investigations revealed that Raman got suspicious of Pardeep that he had been keeping an evil eye on his wife Amrit Kaur. They also had some monetary dispute.

He said on July 21 evening, Raman and Pardeep consumed two bottles of liquor at the grain market. However, a verbal altercation pursued and the accused slit Pardeep’s throat with a sharp weapon which he took along. He also hit his face with a stone multiple times in order to hide his identity.

The SHO said a case of murder was registered in this connection. The duo was arrested from Haryana.