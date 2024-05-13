Couple arrested with 275 grams of heroin

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 12

The Valtoha and the Goindwal Sahib police recovered 2.78 kg of heroin from the areas falling under their respective jurisdictions on Saturday. Two of the suspects, who are couple, have been arrested after recovering 275 grams of heroin from them.

Sukhdev Singh Sukha and his wife Poonam Kaur, both residents of Fahehbad, have been arrested after recovering 275 grams of heroin from their possession. The couple was going on a motorcycle to deliver the contraband to dealers when a police party nabbed them. — Goindwal Sahib police

Gurpreet Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Bhikhiwind, said a police party led by sub- inspector Sunita Rani, SHO, Valtoha, recovered 2 kg of heroin from fields of one Baj Singh, a farmer of Kalia Sanaktra village. The DSP said another police party led by ASI Avtar Singh recovered 505 grams of heroin from the fields of farmer Roop Singh on Saturday.

In another incident, the Goindwal Sahib police led by ASI Avtar Singh arrested Sukhdev Singh Sukha and his wife Poonam Kaur, both residents of Fahehbad, after recovering 275 grams of heroin from them. Senior officials said the couple was going on a motorcycle to deliver the contraband to dealers when the police party nabbed them after receiving a tip-off. Cases under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act were registered against the suspects.

