Couple booked for Rs 6-lakh fraud

The Patti police have booked a couple for committing a Rs 6 lakh fraud. The accused cheated a resident of Chhanna Sarja Mirza (Valtoha), Balwinder Singh, on the pretext of getting his son a government job.

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The complainant told the police that when he asked the accused, Gurdev Singh, a resident of Garden Colony, Patti, and his wife Paramjit Kaur, to return his money, the duo refused.

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Following this, he approached the police

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and subsequently a case was registered under Sections 420, 406 and 120-B of the BNS.