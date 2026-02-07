Couple booked for tearing HC summons

The Patti police have registered a case against a couple, residents of Garden Colony, Patti, for tearing up the summons sent by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

ASI Kulbir Singh said here on Saturday that the accused have been identified as Priya Sharma and her husband Rajesh Sharma. Kewal Krishan, an employee of the Patti court, had gone to the accused on Thursday to get the summons be noted, but instead of noting the summons, the accused tore them up.

The Patti police have registered a case under sections 132, 221, 207 of the BNS.