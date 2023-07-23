Couple kidnapped, recovered

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, July 22

Phagwara police successfully recovered a couple (Sonu and his wife Jyoti), residents of Param Nagar here, who were reportedly kidnapped by more than half a dozen criminals (one of them was clad in the Nihang attire) from their residence on Friday afternoon, in less than eight hours and arrested four accused last night.

Phagwara Superintendent of Police Gurpreet Singh said the police swang into action when Vivek Kumar, one of the five bouncers engaged by the couple for security, lodged a complaint with city police about the missing of the couple.

The SP said the complainant told the police that he along with Bunty, Akshay, Happy and Om Parkash was working as bouncers for the couple who had sent them to purchase some essential goods from the market when around half a dozen persons came to meet the couple.

He told the police that they found the couple missing and saw blood spilled on the stairs when they came back from the market. The complainant, Vivek, told the police that two of the accused could be identified as Shamsher Singh and Tanveer.

On the statement of bouncer Vivek Kumar, a case under Section 365 of the IPC has been registered against unknown persons by the city police. The Phagwara SP said so far four kidnappers had been arrested by the police while the remaining would be held soon. The SP said enmity could be the reason behind their kidnapping. The police are investigating the matter and several more disclosures are expected from the accused.

