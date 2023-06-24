Couple loses gold chain to robbers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 23

Three armed miscreants robbed a couple of gold jewellery at (sharp-edged) weapon point near the Jawala flour mill falling under the Gate Hakima police station here in the wee hours on Thursday.

The police got the CCTV footage of the incident and launched investigations to identify the miscreants.

The victim, Ajay Bawa, a resident of Krishna Kot area, told the police that around 4.15 am on Thursday, he along with his wife Anureet Bawa was going to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Shaheed Baba Deep Singh. He said when they reached near the Jawala flour mill gate, three bike-borne persons armed with sharp weapons stopped them. They had their faces covered. They threatened to kill them while showing the weapons and asked them to hand over whatever belongings they had.

The victim said they snatched his gold chain and artificial gold bangles of his wife. They also searched the scooter dickey. Though they tried to snatch his silver ‘karah’, they could not remove it. Then they fled away on their bike.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Surinder Singh said they were scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area to check the movement of the miscreants.He said the accused would be arrested soon.