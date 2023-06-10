Couple shot at over property dispute, hurt in Chheharta

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 9

Panic gripped Khandwala area in Chheharta when two youths shot at a couple when they were going to their office here this morning. The couple sustained splinter injuries on their head and face with no serious injuries.

They were taken to the Civil Hospital for medical and police teams headed by Chheharta police station SHO Gurvinder Singh recorded the statement of the victims. A property dispute is stated to be the reason behind the incident following a preliminary probe.

Pardeep Kumar, brother of the victim, said he had a property dispute with his cousin Rahul and a case in this regard was pending in a court. He said they had quarrelled several times. He said on Friday morning his brother Sandeep Kumar and his wife were going to their duty at a private hospital when Rahul along with his unknown accomplice shot at them and fled the spot. The duo suffered splinter injuries.

A case has been registered. Raids were on to nab the suspects.