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Home / Amritsar / Court awards life imprisonment to man for repeatedly raping minor daughter

Court awards life imprisonment to man for repeatedly raping minor daughter

According to the judgment, on July 17, 2024, when the victim’s mother was away from home, the accused forcibly raped his minor daughter and assaulted her

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:29 PM Apr 23, 2026 IST
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The Additional District and Sessions Judge (POCSO-cum-Fast Track Court), Amritsar, convicted Satnam Singh alias Manu, a resident of Daniyal village under the Khilchian police station for raping his minor daughter.

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The incident occurred two years ago, when a case under Sections 65(2)/64(1) of the BNSS and Section 6 of the POCSO Act was registered against the accused.

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The court sentenced the convict to life imprisonment until natural life, along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

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According to the judgment, on July 17, 2024, when the victim’s mother was away from home, the accused forcibly raped his minor daughter and assaulted her. Investigations revealed he had been repeatedly raping her for two years prior to his arrest, while threatening her not to disclose the incidents.

While handing over the judgement, the court emphasised that no leniency will be shown toward heinous crimes against minors, and perpetrators will face the full force of the law to prevent future atrocities.

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