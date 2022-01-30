Covid-19: 4 die, 301 test +ve in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 29

With four city residents losing life to Covid-19, the district toll increased to 1,652 on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Kul Bhushan, an 86-year-old resident of Hussainpura; Kamla Vishnu Devi (76) of Airport Road; Manga (38) from Bypass Road and Amarjit Kaur (60) of Bhagatawala area.

The district health authorities have also reported 301 positive cases, with which the total count increased to 58,039. The cases include 217 new cases and 84 contacts of positive patients.

The district Health Department has also reported the recovery of 657 patients, with which the recovery count increased to 54,122. At present, the district has a total of 2,265 active cases.

Meanwhile, 30,329 residents were inoculated during the ongoing vaccination drive on Saturday. Of these 14,038, including 1975 children in the age group of 15-17 years received the first dose, while 14,717 received the second dose and 1,574 received the third dose.

30 test +ve in Tarn Taran

The Tarn Taran district reported 30 Covid cases on Saturday with which the number of active cases increased to 999. The Health Department teams said the reports of 710 samples were yet to be received. As many as 385 persons have succumbed to the virus in the district so far. — OC

Submit application for Death compensation

The administration has asked families of those who died of Covid to submit applications at the DC office for compensation of Rs50,000 as announced by the government earlier. The families are required to submit identity proof of the deceased along with the identity proof of the claimant, proof of relation of the deceased and claimant, copy of the Covid test, cause of death as ascertained by the hospital, death certificate, legal heir certificate, a cancelled cheque of the claimant and no objection certificate from other legal heirs in case claimant is only one person. The applications can be submitted with the Deputy Commissioner office after which these would be scrutinised by a district-level committee.