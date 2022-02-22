Covid-19: 65-year-old woman succumbs to virus in Amritsar

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: With one death reported in the district on Monday, the toll increased to 1,681. The deceased has been identified as Surjit Kaur, a 65-year-old resident of Verka. The district health authorities have also reported two positive cases with which the Covid tally increased to 59,314. With the recovery of 18 patients, the recovery count also increased to 57,617. At present, the district has a total of 16 active cases. TNS

1 dead, 4 test+ve in TarN TARAN

Tarn Taran: Four Covid positive cases and one death was reported from the district on Monday. The toll had reached to 395 in the district till date. Health officials said the number of active cases was 44. The teams of the Health Department collected 1,058 samples on Monday from different places.