Covid-19: Four test positive in Amritsar district

With four positive cases reported on Saturday, the district's Covid-19 tally increased to 59,371. - File photo

Amritsar: With four positive cases reported on Saturday, the district’s Covid-19 tally increased to 59,371. The district health authorities have also reported recovery of two patients, with which the recovery count increased to 57,662. The district, at present has a total of 27 active cases. TNS

Two vehicle lifters arrested

Amritsar: The Galliara police have arrested two vehicle lifters identified as Rajesh Kumar, alias Ashu Pandit, of Hathi Gate area; and Shiv Kumar of Fatahpur village here on Saturday. On probing, the police seized five bikes and scooters from them. A case under Sections 379, 411 and 34 IPC was registered against them. According to the police, the duo was held following a tip-off that the accused used to steal vehicles from near the Golden Temple and further sell the same after forging documents. Following this, the police laid a trap and nabbed the accused and confiscated a stolen scooter from them. Their interrogation led to the seizure of four more vehicles. The police said they were produced in court and brought on police remand for further investigation. More arrests and seizures are likely to be made during further course of investigation, the police said. TNS

Purse stolen from Shagun ceremony

Amritsar: Unknown persons decamped with diamond and gold ornaments worth lakhs from a Shagun function at a resort located on the Amritsar-Attari bypass road here yesterday. The Maqboolpura police was analysing the CCTV cameras in the palace to identify the suspect. Subegh Singh told that his nephew Chahaldeep Singh’s Shagun ceremony was held at Grand Celebration Resort at Vallah where girl’s family gave a diamond ring, a gold bracelet, a gold chain, a kitty set which his wife kept in the purse. It also contained Rs 45000 cash, besides a mobile phone. He said during dinner, his wife kept the purse near a table which was stolen by unknown persons. A case under Section 380, IPC, has been registered, while further investigations were under progress to identify the suspects.

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse

With the Kremlin's rhetoric growing fiercer and a reprieve f...

Evacuation from Sumy top priority: MEA

Russia-Ukraine War: Evacuation from Sumy top priority, says MEA

India pushes for local ceasefire to rescue nationals in conf...

Will retain 4 states, do well in Punjab: Nadda

Assembly elections 2022: Will retain 4 states, do well in Punjab, says BJP chief J P Nadda

Judge to juniors: Explain why gunmen misused

Judge to juniors: Explain why gunmen misused

Haryana judicial officer’s wife, son were shot 4 yrs ago

Gaggal airport to be expanded in 2 phases

Himachal's Gaggal airport to be expanded in 2 phases

Decision taken at meeting of Kangra dist officials with AAI

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner reviews arrangements for counting of votes

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner reviews arrangements for counting of votes

Action against staff who skipped poll duty

Recarpeted in December, roads in New Amritsar area start giving way

Seized vehicles a headache for Amritsar police

Three cops held for taking bribe in Tarn Taran

Malwa Belt: 80% groundwater 'unfit' for drinking

Malwa Belt: 80% groundwater 'unfit' for drinking

Out of Kharkiv, but not danger, says Mansa girl

Risking lives sole option for those stuck: Ukraine returnee

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to hold fresh stray dog census

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to hold fresh stray dog census

Notices to 11,000 rent defaulters by Chandigarh Housing Board

UKRAINE CRISIS: 3 months before MBBS degree, war horror for Panchkula's Aanchal Sharma

Indian students on their own in Ukraine: Returnee

Now, physical OPDs to run full throttle at PGI, Chandigarh

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Skywalk from New Delhi railway station to metro station thrown open for public

Delhi HC Chief Justice DN Patel next TDSAT Chairperson

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Decision on 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Pal Bhullar's release deferred by sentence review board

Of 56 students, 28 return home safely

Of 56 students, 28 return home safely

'Had lost hope that we'd survive'

Revelling in nature's bounty

Raising voice against war, students march for peace

Five couples reunited at camp for marital disputes

18 dist students still stuck in Ukraine, 43 in other countries

18 dist students still stuck in Ukraine, 43 in other countries

Police, locals misbehaved, looted us in Ukraine, allege Indian students

2 fresh cases of Covid in Ludhiana district

Post Covid recovery, health issues irk patients: Expert

Villagers catch 3 drug smugglers

Patiala Central Jail authorities restrict meetings with Bikram Singh Majithia

Patiala Central Jail authorities restrict meetings with Bikram Singh Majithia

Engineering student held for stealing cars in Patiala