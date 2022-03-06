Covid-19: Four test positive in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: With four positive cases reported on Saturday, the district’s Covid-19 tally increased to 59,371. The district health authorities have also reported recovery of two patients, with which the recovery count increased to 57,662. The district, at present has a total of 27 active cases. TNS

Two vehicle lifters arrested

Amritsar: The Galliara police have arrested two vehicle lifters identified as Rajesh Kumar, alias Ashu Pandit, of Hathi Gate area; and Shiv Kumar of Fatahpur village here on Saturday. On probing, the police seized five bikes and scooters from them. A case under Sections 379, 411 and 34 IPC was registered against them. According to the police, the duo was held following a tip-off that the accused used to steal vehicles from near the Golden Temple and further sell the same after forging documents. Following this, the police laid a trap and nabbed the accused and confiscated a stolen scooter from them. Their interrogation led to the seizure of four more vehicles. The police said they were produced in court and brought on police remand for further investigation. More arrests and seizures are likely to be made during further course of investigation, the police said. TNS

Purse stolen from Shagun ceremony

Amritsar: Unknown persons decamped with diamond and gold ornaments worth lakhs from a Shagun function at a resort located on the Amritsar-Attari bypass road here yesterday. The Maqboolpura police was analysing the CCTV cameras in the palace to identify the suspect. Subegh Singh told that his nephew Chahaldeep Singh’s Shagun ceremony was held at Grand Celebration Resort at Vallah where girl’s family gave a diamond ring, a gold bracelet, a gold chain, a kitty set which his wife kept in the purse. It also contained Rs 45000 cash, besides a mobile phone. He said during dinner, his wife kept the purse near a table which was stolen by unknown persons. A case under Section 380, IPC, has been registered, while further investigations were under progress to identify the suspects.