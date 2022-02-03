Covid-19 restrictions extended with relaxations in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 2

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gurpreet Singh Khaira, in fresh orders, has extended the Covid-19 restrictions till February 8.

As per the restrictions, people have been asked to wear masks in public places and maintain a 6-foot distance from one another. Though the night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will continue, the essential services have been exempted.

According to the new directions, a maximum of 500 persons would be allowed for indoor gatherings and there would be a ceiling of 1,000 persons or 50 per cent capacity of the size of the open space for outdoor gatherings.

All schools, colleges, universities and coaching institutes will remain closed till February 8, but online education will continue. Medical and nursing colleges will be allowed to open as usual.

Bars, cinema halls, multiplexes, malls, restaurants, spas, gyms, sport complexes, museums, zoos can open at 50 per cent capacity, but all staff must be vaccinated. Bus services can only run with 50 per cent passengers.

Public and private schools and colleges have also been directed to encourage students above the age of 15 to get vaccinated.

Two lose battle to Covid, 135 +ve in dist

Amritsar: With two deaths reported due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the toll in the district has increased to 1,663 on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Massa Singh, a 79-year-old resident of Khasa and Gurdit Singh, a 86-year-old resident of Muchhal village. The district health authorities have also reported 135 fresh cases with which the total count in the district has reached 58,633. The cases include 78 new cases and 57 contacts of positive patients. With recovery of 345 patients, the recovery count has also improved to 55,776. At present, the district has a total of 1,194 active cases. Meanwhile, a total of 30,898 residents were inoculated during the ongoing vaccination drive on Wednesday. Of these 6,707, including 1,625 children received first dose, 13,476 residents including 59 children received second dose and 1,033 received the booster dose. TNS

Two die, 40 +ve in Tarn Taran

Two Covid patients succumbed to the virus on Wednesday taking the district toll to 388 on Wednesday. The district also reported 40 positive cases, with which the number of active cases touched 611. The district health authorities said the results of 626 sample was yet to be received, after 1,375 samples were collected from different places on Wednesday. OC