Covid-19: Seven test +ve in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 25

The district health authorities reported seven positive cases, with which the Covid tally increased to 59,342 on Friday. It included six new cases and one contact of positive case. With the recovery of four patients, the recovery count also increased to 57,626. At present, the district has a total of 35 active cases. No casualty was reported on Friday.

Meanwhile, the government on Friday announced to pay Rs50,000 as compensation to the next of the kin of the deceased who succumbed to the virus during the pandemic. Disclosing this here, Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira said this campaign has been re-launched by the administration and the District Legal Services Authority to compensate the next of the kin of the deceased. The applicants should attach a copy of identity cards of deceased person, identity cards of claimants and relation with the deceased persons, positive report of Covid-19 tests, summary of causes of death issued by the hospital (if death occurred in the hospital) and medical certificate of the cause of death, death certificate of the deceased, certificate of legal heirs, bank account of the claimant cancelled bank cheques, no-objection certificate of legal heirs of the deceased (where the claimant is one) with their application forms.