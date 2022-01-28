Covid: Five deaths, 161 fresh cases reported in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 27

With five deaths reported in the district in the last 24 hours, the death toll due to Covid-19 increased to 1,646 in the district. The deceased have been identified as Subh Darshan Kumar, a 69-year-old resident of Friends Colony, Surjit Singh, an 83-year-old resident of Chhehharta, Sudarshan Kumari, a 55-year-old resident of Ghumiaran Wala Mohalla, Teja Singh, a 73-year-old resident of Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar and Kulwant Kaur, a 68-year-old resident of Thatha village.

District health authorities also reported 161 positive cases on Thursday with which the total count increased to 57,525. Of these, 57 are new cases while 104 are contacts of positive patients. The authorities also reported the recovery of 525 patients with which the tally of those cured rose to 52,978. At present, the district has a total of 2,901 active cases. Meanwhile, 31,293 residents were inoculated during the ongoing vaccination drive on Thursday. Of them, 13,604 persons, including 1,888 children, received the first dose and 16,770 the second dose and 919 the third dose.

119 test +ve in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran: The district reported 119 cases of Covid-19 on Thursday. The death toll stood at 385. The Health Department collected 932 samples, the report of which was awaited till filing of this report.