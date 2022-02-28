Covid: Four test positive in Amritsar district

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: After four positive cases were reported on Sunday, the district Covid-19 tally increased to 59,348. The Health Department has also reported recovery of three patients, with which the total recovery count increased to 57,631. The district, at present has a total of 36 active cases. TNS

2 held for theft of cable wire

Tarn Taran: Jhabal police have arrested two persons involved in theft of mobile tower cable. The investigating officer said the accused have been identified as Rajinder Singh, Satnam Singh and Rahul Singh, all residents of Anngarh, Amritsar. The police had recovered 30 metres of cable wire worth Rs 15,000, which was stolen from the mobile tower installed in Khairdinke village. A case under sections 379, 411 IPC had been registered. OC

Two arrested with pistol

Amritsar: The Rajasansi police have arrested two youth for allegedly possessing a country-made weapon here on Saturday. They were identified as Balbir Singh and Kulbir Singh, both residents of Harsha Chhina village. ASI Gurjinder Singh, Investigating Officer, said during patrolling, the police team found them sitting on a roadside near the entrance of Salempura village. On seeing the police party, they tried to slip away, but were arrested by the team. During search, the police found a .315 country-made pistol from Kulbir and two rounds of .315 calibre from Balbir. A case under the Arms Act was registered against them and further investigations were on to ascertain the source and motive behind the possession of weapon. TNS

Two held with 3.2-kg opium

Tarn Taran: The police team from local CIA staff arrested two persons from Aladinpur village on Saturday and recovered 3.2 kg of opium from them. SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said the accused had been identified as Harshinder Singh of Thathi Khara and Partap Singh of Dilavalpur. Their third associate Gursahib Singh Saba of Aladinpur from whom they procured the opium is at large. The police said Harshinder Singh and Partap Singh were in a Swift car, when the police checked it and found opium in it. The car has been seized and a case under Sections 18, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered.