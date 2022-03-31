Covid infections plunge, March sees only 43 cases

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 30

With only 43 Covid positive cases reported in March so far, the situation has vastly improved as compared to the previous months. In February, the district had reported 998 positive cases and 15 deaths due to the virus.

In January, when the third wave was at its peak, the district reported 10,883 cases and 58 casualties due to the disease.

However, luckily, in the ongoing month, the district saw no death due to the virus.

According to Health Department authorities, the district has seven active cases at present. While the vaccination drive is at full swing, 19.63 lakh people have received the first dose of the vaccine so far. Nearly 74 per cent of these, 14.53 lakh beneficiaries, have been administered the second dose. Further, 37,300 have received the precautionary third dose — the booster dose.

Officials stated that 13,443 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years and 67,790 children in the age group of 15 to 17 years have also been vaccinated.