Covid restrictions deal a blow to dholis

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 31

The Covid-induced restrictions on the campaigning of candidates this Assembly elections have curtailed the income of dholis, tent houses and other related workers.

Shalla, a dholi, says demand for hiring them to spice up the poll campaign is low this time. Apart from marriage and festival seasons, occasions such as elections also provide them a good source of income.

Our services are engaged during the wedding season, the navratras and some other days of celebrations. Our limited earning opportunities throughout the year have been further curtailed by the Covid-19 protocols. Sham Sunder, A dholi

Besides, the playing of dhols during the dull political campaigning enliven it. It attracts the attention of people busy in their work and they rush out to have a look at the aspirants and the accompanying crowd.

A brief get-together or interaction on the doorstep of people and shopkeepers is made possible only due to these dholis. “They are getting advance bookings to play drums during political programmes, but their number is extremely low due to the restrictions on canvassing,” says Shalla.

Another dholi Sham Sunder says that they have already lost a good wedding season this winter due to the pandemic-induced restrictions. So, this is the second blow.

“Our services are engaged during the wedding season, the navratras and some other days of celebrations. Our limited earning opportunities throughout the year have been further curtailed by the Covid-19 protocols. Post Covid-19, the number of earning opportunities for about 2,000 dholis who earn their living from the Punjabi folk instrument have been curtailed,” says the drum beater.

Om Prakash, a tent house operator, says negligible orders have been received for political rallies this season. Earlier, there used to be several orders for small meetings, especially at night, requiring a get-together of 50 to 60 persons.

Happy Narula, president of the Amritsar Tent Association, says that there are over 500 tent and decorators in the district and they would get nothing out of this election campaign. “A number of professionals and workers find their source of income from the campaigning, such as light and sound operators, electricians, waiters, transporters, stage decorators and others. Earlier, the marriage season was lost and now we are not getting work during this election campaigning,” deplores Happy Narula.