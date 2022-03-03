Covid: Three test positive in Amritsar district

Amritsar: After three positive cases were reported in the district, the tally increased to 59,355 on Wednesday. The district has reported no deaths due to the disease in last 24 hours. The health authorities have reported recovery of seven patients, with which the total recovery count increased to 57,648. The district, at present has a total of 25 active cases. TNS
Chemist robbed at gunpoint
Amritsar: Two unidentified robbers targeted a chemist shop near Shubam Avenue, Daburji, GT Road, and robbed the chemist at gunpoint last night. Sahil Gupta, victim shopkeeper, claimed that two persons, one of them was in a Nihang’s attire entered in the shop around 10.30 pm. One of the robbers pointed the country-made pistol at him and asked to give all the money. They also took money from the cash box. The entire incident has been recorded in the CCTV camera installed inside the shop. The police had initiated the investigation. TNS
MC employee’s family attacked
Amritsar: Family members of a Municipal Corporation (MC) employee were attacked by a group of persons in retaliation of his action to vacate illegal property. The accused have been identified as Parmod Laadi, Vicky, Deepu, Davinder Kumar Rocky and seven others. Complainant Surinder Kumar said his son Ajay Kumar was on duty with the Estate Department in Ward No. 3 to vacant illegal properties. The team got the premises vacated on February 25, but some persons came to his house and used abusive language. On February 27, the accused entered his house with sharp-edged weapons and attacked the family. A case under Sections 452, 354-A, 427, 506, 148, 149, IPC, has been registered at the B Division police station.
