CP reviews traffic plans after Rego bridge closure

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 23

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar on Friday visited the Rego bridge site along with other senior officials in the evening. The visit was in view of the closure of the bridge for traffic because of reconstruction and repair work.

He said that traffic coming from the walled city side has been diverted towards the 22 number railway crossing flyover besides from the Islamabad railway crossing, leading towards Putlighar side. He said the district administration was in talks with the railway authorities to set the time for rail traffic towards Chheharta and Attari railway stations so that normal traffic could be managed near the Islamabad railway crossing.

Meanwhile, with the association of the district administration, the city police planned to fix huge signages near Chheharta bypass for diverting the traffic coming from Attari-Wagah joint check-post towards Amritsar-Attari bypass side.

“The commuters wanting to go to Gurdaspur, Pathankot or Jalandhar side should not enter the city and instead take the Amritsar-Attari bypass road,” said Bhullar, while adding that it would ease the traffic on city roads.

“Streamlining the traffic is not the job of only the police. The people should also become responsible while driving on roads. They should park their vehicles in a sensible manner and avoid driving on the wrong side while shopkeepers should not encroach on public land by displaying their goods on roads and footpaths,” he pointed out.