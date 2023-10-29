CPI condemns aerial attacks on Palestinians

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 28

Leaders of the Communist Party of India (CPI) during a meeting here on Saturday condemned the aerial attacks on Palestinians by Israeli forces stating that the violence should be immediately stopped.

The party leaders demanded that before proceeding on the Supreme Court orders regarding a survey on the SYL canal, the rights of Punjab state should be considered in the light of the international laws regarding rivers waters.

The CPI leaders also condemned attacks on journalism in view of the recent crackdown on the journalists of a web channel. The meeting was addressed by Lakbir Singh Nizampura, Balwinder Singh Dudala, Mangal Singh Khazala and other leaders.

#Palestine